United in God’s time:

Alison Altazan Guerra’s search for her birth mother was unproductive until she ordered a DNA kit from Ancestry.com last spring.

United in God's time:

Global cooling for Christmas:

Loyola University held its annual Sneaux evening to give New Orleans children a taste of the cold, white stuff.

Global cooling for Christmas:

St. Nicholas blesses Harahan:

Gerard Gerarve dressed up as Santa Claus this year at St. Rita School in Harahan, he decided to deck himself out in the red vestments of St. Nicholas.

St. Nicholas blesses Harahan:

St. Anthony’s Gardens: A senior haven:

Near Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church is St. Anthony’s Gardens in Covington, a new independent state-of-the-art senior retirement community.

St. Anthony's Gardens: A senior haven:

A window seat for Our Lady:

The International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Fatima will be coming to seven churches in the Archdiocese of New Orleans Dec. 12-18.

A window seat for Our Lady:

Going to the streets:

The Street Medicine New Orleans team is combing the streets of New Orleans searching for homeless in need of medical attention and other services.

Going to the streets:

Latest News

Columns

Sports

Pastoral Letters

'Do This in Memory of Me'
A Pastoral Letter on Racial Harmony

ESPAÑOL

You can be a ‘Champion of Catholic education’

postdateiconPublished on Thursday, 19 January 2017 00:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Christine Bordelon | Print | Email

“Be a champion of Catholic Education in the Archdiocese of New Orleans” is what the third annual Champion of Catholic Education collection at all local churches Jan. 28-29 is asking everyone to be.  

Read more...

Be still, let Jesus in as teacher, go forth as witness

postdateiconPublished on Wednesday, 18 January 2017 00:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Christine Bordelon | Print | Email

“Prayer: The Faith Prayed and Lived” was the theme of the 2017 Go! Gulf Coast Faith Formation Conference Jan. 12-14 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

Read more...

Abp. Hannan High takes state honors in app contest

postdateiconPublished on Tuesday, 17 January 2017 16:54 | postauthoriconWritten by Beth Donze | Print | Email

A team of seven Archbishop Hannan High School eighth graders has earned “Best in State” accolades in a national contest sponsored by Verizon challenging sixth through 12th graders to design a mobile app geared to solving a problem in their community.

Read more...

As one Eagle soars to the top, another calls it quits

postdateiconPublished on Saturday, 21 January 2017 00:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Ron Brocato | Print | Email

Former Archbishop Shaw quarterback Vance Joseph has reached the pinnacle of his football coaching profession ... for which Scott Bairnsfather is delighted.

Read more...

Personal investment in health would pay dividends

postdateiconPublished on Friday, 20 January 2017 00:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Father Kevin Wm. Wildes, S.J., President, Loyola University New Orleans | Print | Email

Six times in the 20th century, starting with Republican President Theodore Roosevelt, Americans debated legislation that would enact some form of national health insurance.

Read more...

Capping off quite an adventure with another cap and gown

postdateiconPublished on Friday, 20 January 2017 00:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Heather Bozant Witcher | Print | Email

The beginning of the end.

That was what I thought when I received my packet for ordering my cap and gown for the completion of my doctoral studies.

Read more...

Catholic World News

