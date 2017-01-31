Joomla Templates and Joomla Extensions by zootemplate.Com

The majesty of life:

Several hundred students from the Archdiocese joined Abp. Aymond in Washington, D.C., last week to participate in the March for Life.

Pope blesses Louisiana anti-trafficking project:

The state of Louisiana was recognized by the pope, at the Vatican - Jan. 18th, for its commitment to stopping human trafficking.

United in God’s time:

Alison Altazan Guerra’s search for her birth mother was unproductive until she ordered a DNA kit from Ancestry.com last spring.

Global cooling for Christmas:

Loyola University held its annual Sneaux evening to give New Orleans children a taste of the cold, white stuff.

St. Nicholas blesses Harahan:

Gerard Gerarve dressed up as Santa Claus this year at St. Rita School in Harahan, he decided to deck himself out in the red vestments of St. Nicholas.

St. Anthony’s Gardens: A senior haven:

Near Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church is St. Anthony’s Gardens in Covington, a new independent state-of-the-art senior retirement community.

Resource guide highlights extensive senior ministry

postdateiconPublished on Wednesday, 01 February 2017 00:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond | Print | Email

The archdiocese recently began distributing the “NOLA Catholic Senior Resource Guide,” which is an initiative you’re very excited about. What is the guide all about and how is it being distributed?

Veteran Catholic school teacher displays true grit

postdateiconPublished on Wednesday, 01 February 2017 00:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Peter Finney Jr. | Print | Email

In 1967 – not long after she first stepped inside a classroom at Our Lady of Prompt Succor School in Chalmette – Stephanie Growl had a come-to-Jesus moment.

Vice President Pence: ‘Life is winning again’ in U.S.

postdateiconPublished on Tuesday, 31 January 2017 12:05 | postauthoriconWritten by Kurt Jensen & Julie Asher, Catholic News Service | Print | Email
 
WASHINGTON (CNS) – The leaders of the pro-life movement are used to having the ear of the president, as they had with Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

Abp. Aymond: Church buoyed by pro-life youth

postdateiconPublished on Tuesday, 31 January 2017 11:49 | postauthoriconWritten by Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond | Print | Email
   
Archbishop Gregory Aymond delivered the homily Jan. 27 at the Closing Mass of the 2017 March for Life at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. Here are his words to the pro-life pilgrims:

St. Benilde’s 2nd graders embrace seating options

postdateiconPublished on Saturday, 28 January 2017 06:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Beth Donze | Print | Email

The seating design of Kristy Lacoste’s second-grade classroom has been dramatically altered over the course of her three years as a teacher at St. Benilde.

Recycling is part of St. Clement of Rome’s school culture

postdateiconPublished on Friday, 27 January 2017 06:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Beth Donze | Print | Email

During recess duty, it would break Jen Vanderbrook’s heart to see St. Clement of Rome School’s huge trash dumpster brimming over with plastic, paper and giant cardboard boxes from the school’s cafeteria service.

