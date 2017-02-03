Breaking bread together leads to sharing the faith
Food, a presentation and a discussion. That’s the simple-yet-successful format of Alpha, an evangelization resource that offers an open invitation to anyone desiring to know Jesus and the Christian faith better.
Is it time to turn off ‘alternative facts’ and pray?
I usually enjoy teaching research and how to choose credible sources. This semester, however, I looked upon that day with dread. It’s easy, of course, to dictate to students that they should only find sources in the library:
Abp. Hannan: Small school, big-time leadership
If you want to know why Catholic schools are special, consider the case of two Archbishop Hannan High alums who recently returned to their alma mater to coordinate the Louisiana Association of Student Councils state convention.
Voices from the March for Life: Chapelle senior Lynsey Giardina
In our modern culture, we tend to think of our roles on this Earth as having little impact. Sometimes we feel that what we are doing is just “a drop in the ocean.”
Voices from the March for Life: Rummel senior Alex Bienvenu
As I walked into St. Philip Neri Church last week, I was anxious and excited about what this pilgrimage would have to offer.