‘Keep Christ in Christmas’
Merry Christmas from our students!
The Council of Catholic School Cooperative Clubs sponsors the annual Keep Christ in Christmas poster, essay and poetry contest.
The Office of Catholic Schools selected winners in three divisions: grades 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. The contest is promoted by the Christ in Christmas Committee, which coordinates the placement of “Keep Christ in Christmas” billboards throughout the Archdiocese of New Orleans. This year, 61 billboards, including five Spanish-language boards, were put up around the metro area! To donate to the billboard cause for 2017, go to www.keepchristinchristmasnola.org.
LHSAA may reduce its classes from seven to five
If you want “interesting” reading for your library, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has published 34 pages of items that will be up for a vote at its annual meeting on Jan. 27.
Community-building the aim of Young Catholic Professionals
Samantha Schott was inspired by the way her former boss would seamlessly and wholeheartedly integrate his Catholic faith into the workplace, even in the pressure-cooker environment of a courthouse.
Gulf Coast Faith Formation Conference will have regional flavor
The Gulf Coast Faith Formation Conference Jan. 12-14 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner will have a distinctly local and regional flavor for the more than 1,000 parish and school catechists, religion teachers, religious and clergy who attend, said Dr. Alice Hughes, executive director of the Office of Religious Education (ORE) for the Archdiocese of New Orleans.
Northshore Catholics form new special needs group
For the last 12 years under the leadership of federal judge Jay Zainey and his wife Joy, the Archdiocese of New Orleans has celebrated a monthly Mass for children and adults with special needs.
Christmas joy can be fleeting for those in pain
The story of Christmas is large and fresh and incomprehensible. How could God become flesh as a defenseless baby born in an animal stall in Bethlehem?