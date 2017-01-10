Joomla Templates and Joomla Extensions by zootemplate.Com

United in God’s time:

Alison Altazan Guerra’s search for her birth mother was unproductive until she ordered a DNA kit from Ancestry.com last spring.

United in God's time:

Global cooling for Christmas:

Loyola University held its annual Sneaux evening to give New Orleans children a taste of the cold, white stuff.

Global cooling for Christmas:

St. Nicholas blesses Harahan:

Gerard Gerarve dressed up as Santa Claus this year at St. Rita School in Harahan, he decided to deck himself out in the red vestments of St. Nicholas.

St. Nicholas blesses Harahan:

St. Anthony’s Gardens: A senior haven:

Near Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church is St. Anthony’s Gardens in Covington, a new independent state-of-the-art senior retirement community.

St. Anthony's Gardens: A senior haven:

A window seat for Our Lady:

The International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Fatima will be coming to seven churches in the Archdiocese of New Orleans Dec. 12-18.

A window seat for Our Lady:

Going to the streets:

The Street Medicine New Orleans team is combing the streets of New Orleans searching for homeless in need of medical attention and other services.

Going to the streets:

Abbey turns chicken coop into chic artists’ studio

Published on Friday, 13 January 2017 00:00 | Written by Christine Bordelon
 
The blessing of St. Joseph Abbey’s renovated chicken coop by Benedictine Abbot Justin Brown Oct. 18, 2016, ushered in a new era for Abbey Art Works.

Read more...

Mannequin challenge opens door to faith inquiries

Published on Thursday, 12 January 2017 10:12 | Written by Christine Bordelon
 
Most people vividly remember the “ice bucket challenge” that raised more than $115 million for the fight against A.L.S. 

Read more...

Celebrating new life in our celebration of Mary

Published on Saturday, 14 January 2017 00:00 | Written by Heather Bozant Witcher

As the end of an old year fades and the beginning of a new one dawns, we often hear people complain about the terrible year they had and turn their hope to the next one. 

Read more...

Images of Mary converge at Prompt Succor Mass

Published on Friday, 13 January 2017 00:00 | Written by Peter Finney Jr.
 
For many years, Jesuit Father Edwin Gros, the pastor of Holy Name of Jesus Church, has had a strong personal devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe, always depicted with a sash tied around her waist – a sign that she is pregnant.

Read more...

‘Lifelong’ Catholic has a heart for the monastery

Published on Wednesday, 11 January 2017 00:00 | Written by Peter Finney Jr.


Lee Bretzel, a retired barber and hairdresser, is 70 and has an affinity for St. Michael the Archangel, the angel among angels, whose job it is to battle Satan wherever he exists.

Read more...

Vietnamese New Year: 2017 is Year of the Rooster

Published on Thursday, 12 January 2017 11:39 | Written by Chrisitne Bordelon

 
The annual Vietnamese TET Lunar New Year’s Celebration will take place in New Orleans at three different Catholic parishes in January and February. 2017 is the “Year of the Rooster.”

Read more...

