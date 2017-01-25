Joomla Templates and Joomla Extensions by zootemplate.Com

Pope blesses Louisiana anti-trafficking project:

The state of Louisiana was recognized by the pope, at the Vatican - Jan. 18th, for its commitment to stopping human trafficking.

United in God’s time:

Alison Altazan Guerra’s search for her birth mother was unproductive until she ordered a DNA kit from Ancestry.com last spring.

Global cooling for Christmas:

Loyola University held its annual Sneaux evening to give New Orleans children a taste of the cold, white stuff.

St. Nicholas blesses Harahan:

Gerard Gerarve dressed up as Santa Claus this year at St. Rita School in Harahan, he decided to deck himself out in the red vestments of St. Nicholas.

St. Anthony’s Gardens: A senior haven:

Near Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church is St. Anthony’s Gardens in Covington, a new independent state-of-the-art senior retirement community.

A window seat for Our Lady:

The International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Fatima will be coming to seven churches in the Archdiocese of New Orleans Dec. 12-18.

St. Benilde’s 2nd graders embrace seating options

postdateiconPublished on Saturday, 28 January 2017 06:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Beth Donze | Print | Email

The seating design of Kristy Lacoste’s second-grade classroom has been dramatically altered over the course of her three years as a teacher at St. Benilde.

Read more...

Recycling is part of St. Clement of Rome’s school culture

postdateiconPublished on Friday, 27 January 2017 06:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Beth Donze | Print | Email

During recess duty, it would break Jen Vanderbrook’s heart to see St. Clement of Rome School’s huge trash dumpster brimming over with plastic, paper and giant cardboard boxes from the school’s cafeteria service.

Read more...

Find a Catholic school easily with EdNavigator site

postdateiconPublished on Wednesday, 25 January 2017 16:19 | postauthoriconWritten by Christine Bordelon | Print | Email

Have you ever wondered how to find information about Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans in one place?

In December, “A Guide to Catholic Schools in New Orleans” was launched by EdNavigator in collaboration with the archdiocese, the Catholic schools and communications offices. This online guide can be accessed at http://catholicschoolguide.ednavigator.com/.

Read more...

Mount Carmel sparks creativity, collaboration in girls

postdateiconPublished on Saturday, 28 January 2017 00:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Christine Bordelon | Print | Email

The idea behind the new Phyllis M. Taylor Maker Lab at Mount Carmel Academy is to plant a seed so young, high school women can become the thinkers, collaborators and leaders of tomorrow.

Read more...

Throw me something, Sister! Mardi Gras parade awaits

postdateiconPublished on Thursday, 26 January 2017 00:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Christine Bordelon | Print | Email


The Sisters of the Holy Family celebrate their 175th anniversary this year using the theme “Proudly Celebrating the Past ... Faithfully Committed to the Future.”

Read more...

The Good Shepherd School to move to Gentilly in 2018

postdateiconPublished on Wednesday, 25 January 2017 11:22 | postauthoriconWritten by Beth Donze | Print | Email

The Good Shepherd Nativity Mission School, the CBD-based elementary school established by the late Jesuit Father Harry Tompson to provide a Catholic education to the city’s most underserved children, will relocate to a new campus in Gentilly at the start of the 2018-19 school year.

Read more...

