Find a Catholic school easily with EdNavigator site
Have you ever wondered how to find information about Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans in one place?
In December, “A Guide to Catholic Schools in New Orleans” was launched by EdNavigator in collaboration with the archdiocese, the Catholic schools and communications offices. This online guide can be accessed at http://catholicschoolguide.ednavigator.com/.
Throw me something, Sister! Mardi Gras parade awaits
The Sisters of the Holy Family celebrate their 175th anniversary this year using the theme “Proudly Celebrating the Past ... Faithfully Committed to the Future.”
The Good Shepherd School to move to Gentilly in 2018
The Good Shepherd Nativity Mission School, the CBD-based elementary school established by the late Jesuit Father Harry Tompson to provide a Catholic education to the city’s most underserved children, will relocate to a new campus in Gentilly at the start of the 2018-19 school year.
Eason: Paying back the school that changed her life
Britt Harris Eason heard the story often from her mother. After her mom attended Xavier Prep for her freshman and sophomore years, her family no longer could afford the tuition, forcing her to switch to a public school.
One generation later, Eason is determined to do what she can to keep that from happening to other deserving students each year.
Making America great again starts in the home
Author and poet Carl Sandburg wrote: “A baby is God’s opinion that the world should go on.”
Northshore special needs group honors gift of life
You shared in the celebration of a Mass last weekend at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Mandeville for the new group called God’s Northshore Blessings.