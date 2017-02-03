Joomla Templates and Joomla Extensions by zootemplate.Com

The majesty of life:

Several hundred students from the Archdiocese joined Abp. Aymond in Washington, D.C., last week to participate in the March for Life.

Pope blesses Louisiana anti-trafficking project:

The state of Louisiana was recognized by the pope, at the Vatican - Jan. 18th, for its commitment to stopping human trafficking.

United in God’s time:

Alison Altazan Guerra’s search for her birth mother was unproductive until she ordered a DNA kit from Ancestry.com last spring.

Global cooling for Christmas:

Loyola University held its annual Sneaux evening to give New Orleans children a taste of the cold, white stuff.

St. Nicholas blesses Harahan:

Gerard Gerarve dressed up as Santa Claus this year at St. Rita School in Harahan, he decided to deck himself out in the red vestments of St. Nicholas.

St. Anthony’s Gardens: A senior haven:

Near Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church is St. Anthony’s Gardens in Covington, a new independent state-of-the-art senior retirement community.

Business Manager Position

postdateiconPublished on Friday, 03 February 2017 21:32 | postauthoriconWritten by Clarion Herald Staff | Print | Email




Breaking bread together leads to sharing the faith

postdateiconPublished on Thursday, 02 February 2017 00:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Christine Bordelon | Print | Email

Food, a presentation and a discussion. That’s the simple-yet-successful format of Alpha, an evangelization resource that offers an open invitation to anyone desiring to know Jesus and the Christian faith better.

Is it time to turn off ‘alternative facts’ and pray?

postdateiconPublished on Saturday, 04 February 2017 00:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Heather Bozant Witcher | Print | Email

I usually enjoy teaching research and how to choose credible sources. This semester, however, I looked upon that day with dread. It’s easy, of course, to dictate to students that they should only find sources in the library: 

Abp. Hannan: Small school, big-time leadership

postdateiconPublished on Saturday, 04 February 2017 00:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Karen Baker, Contributing Writer | Print | Email
 
If you want to know why Catholic schools are special, consider the case of two Archbishop Hannan High alums who recently returned to their alma mater to coordinate the Louisiana Association of Student Councils state convention.

Voices from the March for Life: Chapelle senior Lynsey Giardina

postdateiconPublished on Friday, 03 February 2017 00:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Lynsey Giardina, Guest Column | Print | Email

In our modern culture, we tend to think of our roles on this Earth as having little impact. Sometimes we feel that what we are doing is just “a drop in the ocean.”

Voices from the March for Life: Rummel senior Alex Bienvenu

postdateiconPublished on Friday, 03 February 2017 00:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Alex Bienvenu, Guest Column | Print | Email

As I walked into St. Philip Neri Church last week, I was anxious and excited about what this pilgrimage would have to offer. 

