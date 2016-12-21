Global cooling for Christmas: Loyola University held its annual Sneaux evening to give New Orleans children a taste of the cold, white stuff.

St. Nicholas blesses Harahan: Gerard Gerarve dressed up as Santa Claus this year at St. Rita School in Harahan, he decided to deck himself out in the red vestments of St. Nicholas.

St. Anthony’s Gardens: A senior haven: Near Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church is St. Anthony’s Gardens in Covington, a new independent state-of-the-art senior retirement community.

A window seat for Our Lady: The International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Fatima will be coming to seven churches in the Archdiocese of New Orleans Dec. 12-18.

Going to the streets: The Street Medicine New Orleans team is combing the streets of New Orleans searching for homeless in need of medical attention and other services.