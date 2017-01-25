Joomla Templates and Joomla Extensions by zootemplate.Com

Pope blesses Louisiana anti-trafficking project:

The state of Louisiana was recognized by the pope, at the Vatican - Jan. 18th, for its commitment to stopping human trafficking.

United in God’s time:

Alison Altazan Guerra’s search for her birth mother was unproductive until she ordered a DNA kit from Ancestry.com last spring.

Global cooling for Christmas:

Loyola University held its annual Sneaux evening to give New Orleans children a taste of the cold, white stuff.

St. Nicholas blesses Harahan:

Gerard Gerarve dressed up as Santa Claus this year at St. Rita School in Harahan, he decided to deck himself out in the red vestments of St. Nicholas.

St. Anthony’s Gardens: A senior haven:

Near Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church is St. Anthony’s Gardens in Covington, a new independent state-of-the-art senior retirement community.

A window seat for Our Lady:

The International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Fatima will be coming to seven churches in the Archdiocese of New Orleans Dec. 12-18.

Find a Catholic school easily with EdNavigator site

Published on Wednesday, 25 January 2017 | Written by Christine Bordelon

Have you ever wondered how to find information about Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans in one place?

In December, “A Guide to Catholic Schools in New Orleans” was launched by EdNavigator in collaboration with the archdiocese, the Catholic schools and communications offices. This online guide can be accessed at http://catholicschoolguide.ednavigator.com/.

Throw me something, Sister! Mardi Gras parade awaits

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2017 | Written by Christine Bordelon


The Sisters of the Holy Family celebrate their 175th anniversary this year using the theme “Proudly Celebrating the Past ... Faithfully Committed to the Future.”

The Good Shepherd School to move to Gentilly in 2018

Published on Wednesday, 25 January 2017 | Written by Beth Donze

The Good Shepherd Nativity Mission School, the CBD-based elementary school established by the late Jesuit Father Harry Tompson to provide a Catholic education to the city’s most underserved children, will relocate to a new campus in Gentilly at the start of the 2018-19 school year.

Eason: Paying back the school that changed her life

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2017 | Written by Peter Finney Jr.

Britt Harris Eason heard the story often from her mother. After her mom attended Xavier Prep for her freshman and sophomore years, her family no longer could afford the tuition, forcing her to switch to a public school.
 
One generation later, Eason is determined to do what she can to keep that from happening to other deserving students each year.

Making America great again starts in the home

Published on Wednesday, 25 January 2017 | Written by Peter Finney Jr.

Author and poet Carl Sandburg wrote: “A baby is God’s opinion that the world should go on.”

Northshore special needs group honors gift of life

Published on Tuesday, 24 January 2017 | Written by Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond

You shared in the celebration of a Mass last weekend at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Mandeville for the new group called God’s Northshore Blessings. 

