Resource guide highlights extensive senior ministry
The archdiocese recently began distributing the “NOLA Catholic Senior Resource Guide,” which is an initiative you’re very excited about. What is the guide all about and how is it being distributed?
Veteran Catholic school teacher displays true grit
In 1967 – not long after she first stepped inside a classroom at Our Lady of Prompt Succor School in Chalmette – Stephanie Growl had a come-to-Jesus moment.
Vice President Pence: ‘Life is winning again’ in U.S.
WASHINGTON (CNS) – The leaders of the pro-life movement are used to having the ear of the president, as they had with Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.
Abp. Aymond: Church buoyed by pro-life youth
Archbishop Gregory Aymond delivered the homily Jan. 27 at the Closing Mass of the 2017 March for Life at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. Here are his words to the pro-life pilgrims:
St. Benilde’s 2nd graders embrace seating options
The seating design of Kristy Lacoste’s second-grade classroom has been dramatically altered over the course of her three years as a teacher at St. Benilde.
Recycling is part of St. Clement of Rome’s school culture
During recess duty, it would break Jen Vanderbrook’s heart to see St. Clement of Rome School’s huge trash dumpster brimming over with plastic, paper and giant cardboard boxes from the school’s cafeteria service.