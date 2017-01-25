St. Benilde’s 2nd graders embrace seating options
The seating design of Kristy Lacoste’s second-grade classroom has been dramatically altered over the course of her three years as a teacher at St. Benilde.
Recycling is part of St. Clement of Rome’s school culture
During recess duty, it would break Jen Vanderbrook’s heart to see St. Clement of Rome School’s huge trash dumpster brimming over with plastic, paper and giant cardboard boxes from the school’s cafeteria service.
Find a Catholic school easily with EdNavigator site
Have you ever wondered how to find information about Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans in one place?
In December, “A Guide to Catholic Schools in New Orleans” was launched by EdNavigator in collaboration with the archdiocese, the Catholic schools and communications offices. This online guide can be accessed at http://catholicschoolguide.ednavigator.com/.
Mount Carmel sparks creativity, collaboration in girls
The idea behind the new Phyllis M. Taylor Maker Lab at Mount Carmel Academy is to plant a seed so young, high school women can become the thinkers, collaborators and leaders of tomorrow.
Throw me something, Sister! Mardi Gras parade awaits
The Sisters of the Holy Family celebrate their 175th anniversary this year using the theme “Proudly Celebrating the Past ... Faithfully Committed to the Future.”
The Good Shepherd School to move to Gentilly in 2018
The Good Shepherd Nativity Mission School, the CBD-based elementary school established by the late Jesuit Father Harry Tompson to provide a Catholic education to the city’s most underserved children, will relocate to a new campus in Gentilly at the start of the 2018-19 school year.