Joomla Templates and Joomla Extensions by zootemplate.Com

Global cooling for Christmas:

Loyola University held its annual Sneaux evening to give New Orleans children a taste of the cold, white stuff.

Global cooling for Christmas: Global cooling for Christmas:

St. Nicholas blesses Harahan:

Gerard Gerarve dressed up as Santa Claus this year at St. Rita School in Harahan, he decided to deck himself out in the red vestments of St. Nicholas.

St. Nicholas blesses Harahan: St. Nicholas blesses Harahan:

St. Anthony’s Gardens: A senior haven:

Near Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church is St. Anthony’s Gardens in Covington, a new independent state-of-the-art senior retirement community.

St. Anthony’s Gardens: A senior haven: St. Anthony’s Gardens: A senior haven:

A window seat for Our Lady:

The International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Fatima will be coming to seven churches in the Archdiocese of New Orleans Dec. 12-18.

A window seat for Our Lady: A window seat for Our Lady:

Going to the streets:

The Street Medicine New Orleans team is combing the streets of New Orleans searching for homeless in need of medical attention and other services.

Going to the streets: Going to the streets:

There’s water in outer space!:

Auxiliary Bishop Dominic Carmon was honored at the annual Black Saints Celebration on Nov. 5th.

There’s water in outer space!: There’s water in outer space!:

Search

Sign Up for E-mail Blasts!

Email Address 
Your Name 
Please enter the following magrzn Help us prevent SPAM!
    

Key Special Sections











Latest News

Columns

Sports

Pastoral Letters

'Do This in Memory of Me'
A Pastoral Letter on Racial Harmony

ESPAÑOL

Photos

Archbishop Hannan

Sports Photos

Archbishop Aymond

Church Photos

School photos

Catholic Organizations

Archdiocesan General

Kids Clarion Photos

Reunion Photos

Anniversary Photos

 

 

 

 

LHSAA may reduce its classes from seven to five

postdateiconPublished on Saturday, 24 December 2016 00:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Ron Brocato | Print | Email

If you want “interesting” reading for your library, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has published 34 pages of items that will be up for a vote at its annual meeting on Jan. 27.

Read more...

Community-building the aim of Young Catholic Professionals

postdateiconPublished on Thursday, 22 December 2016 00:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Beth Donze | Print | Email

Samantha Schott was inspired by the way her former boss would seamlessly and wholeheartedly integrate his Catholic faith into the workplace, even in the pressure-cooker environment of a courthouse.
 

Read more...

Gulf Coast Faith Formation Conference will have regional flavor

postdateiconPublished on Friday, 23 December 2016 00:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Peter Finney Jr. | Print | Email
 
The Gulf Coast Faith Formation Conference Jan. 12-14 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner will have a distinctly local and regional flavor for the more than 1,000 parish and school catechists, religion teachers, religious and clergy who attend, said Dr. Alice Hughes, executive director of the Office of Religious Education (ORE) for the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

Read more...

‘Keep Christ in Christmas’ is students’ shining message

postdateiconPublished on Wednesday, 21 December 2016 11:14 | postauthoriconWritten by Clarion Herald | Print | Email


Merry Christmas from our students!

The Council of Catholic School Cooperative Clubs sponsors the annual Keep Christ in Christmas poster, essay and poetry contest.

Read more...

Northshore Catholics form new special needs group

postdateiconPublished on Tuesday, 20 December 2016 11:08 | postauthoriconWritten by Peter Finney Jr. | Print | Email
 
For the last 12 years under the leadership of federal judge Jay Zainey and his wife Joy, the Archdiocese of New Orleans has celebrated a monthly Mass for children and adults with special needs. 

Read more...

Christmas joy can be fleeting for those in pain

postdateiconPublished on Wednesday, 21 December 2016 00:00 | postauthoriconWritten by Peter Finney Jr. | Print | Email

The story of Christmas is large and fresh and incomprehensible. How could God become flesh as a defenseless baby born in an animal stall in Bethlehem? 

Read more...

Catholic World News

Clarion Herald Outlets

#igiveCatholic.org
Clarion Announcement Ad
WLAE.com
Daughters of Charity
Loyola-Sharpen Ad
Dorignacs 1