Abbey turns chicken coop into chic artists’ studio
The blessing of St. Joseph Abbey’s renovated chicken coop by Benedictine Abbot Justin Brown Oct. 18, 2016, ushered in a new era for Abbey Art Works.
Mannequin challenge opens door to faith inquiries
Most people vividly remember the “ice bucket challenge” that raised more than $115 million for the fight against A.L.S.
Celebrating new life in our celebration of Mary
As the end of an old year fades and the beginning of a new one dawns, we often hear people complain about the terrible year they had and turn their hope to the next one.
Images of Mary converge at Prompt Succor Mass
For many years, Jesuit Father Edwin Gros, the pastor of Holy Name of Jesus Church, has had a strong personal devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe, always depicted with a sash tied around her waist – a sign that she is pregnant.
‘Lifelong’ Catholic has a heart for the monastery
Lee Bretzel, a retired barber and hairdresser, is 70 and has an affinity for St. Michael the Archangel, the angel among angels, whose job it is to battle Satan wherever he exists.
Vietnamese New Year: 2017 is Year of the Rooster
The annual Vietnamese TET Lunar New Year’s Celebration will take place in New Orleans at three different Catholic parishes in January and February. 2017 is the “Year of the Rooster.”