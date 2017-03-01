2017 Clarion Herald’s Elite Girls’ Basketball Team

Andrea Williams followed Ursuline Academy’s state championship season in 2015-16 with another stellar campaign during which the Lions produced a 20-9 record and a share of the District 9-4A title.





There are 13 high schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans that field girls’ basketball teams.



Eight have provided the talented 10 that comprise the 21st edition of the Clarion Herald’s Elite Girls’ Basketball team.



Two of the most successful programs this past season were from Ursuline Academy and St. Mary’s Dominican.



Ursuline, the reigning Class 4A state champion, now turning its attention to winning the first select girls’ Division II title, presented the team with the 2016-17 Most Outstanding Player in junior guard Brooklyn Mitchell and Coach of the Year Andrea Williams, who led her team of talented underclassmen to a 20-9 record.



Mitchell was instrumental in the Lions’ surge without All-State team Kourtney Weber, who sat out the season following surgery to repair a severe knee injury.



Joining her is the other half of the Lions’ backcourt tandem, junior Giordin Johnson.



Guards dominate the Elite team. All 10 selectees were the premier ball-handlers among local Catholic school teams.



Two players also come from Cabrini, Ursuline’s District 9-4A foe: senior Kelsey Pinera and junior Rayven Patin.



Dominican, which posted a 24-8 record, was led by senior Adelia Obioha, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder.



St. Mary’s Academy eighth- grader Tomyree Thompson is the youngest member of the Elite team and a future star.











ADELIA OBIOHA 5-8

St. Mary’s Dominican























ANOUSH STAMM 5-7

Archbishop Chapelle























KELSEY PINERA 5-6

Cabrini

























CLAIRE SCHMITT 5-8

St. Scholastica





















GIORDIN JOHNSON 5-4

Ursuline Academy



























RAYVEN PATIN 5-5 Cabrini





















MIRANDA KRAMER 5-5

Archbishop Hannan

























TOMYREE THOMPSON 5-9

St. Mary’s Academy



















ASHLEY WALKER 5-7

