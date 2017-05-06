Hope remains in dreams, future of Generation Z

We are closing in on the end of the school year. Classes are winding down; summer plans are being made. At this point in the semester, I wait in simultaneous fear and anticipation. Will my students turn in solid research? Will they keep in mind what we’ve been adding at each step of the process?

I worry and I wish that I could be with them as they struggle through what I know will be an all-nighter.



And then the rough drafts come in for our final face-to-face conferences. Certainly, some are worse than others, but there’s potential. As they hesitantly talk me through their projects, I smile and nod, reassuring them that they’re on track and offering my comments. Inside, however, I’m jumping up and down like a proud parent: You’ve got this! It never gets old.



My composition classes stress the process of research. The class breaks down that process into individual assignments with the goal of honing a student’s own understanding of research. By the end of the semester, it’s easy to get tired, especially when my students have been working on the same project since January.



Fatigue is common

I understand the tiredness – believe me, all teachers at the end of the semester do! But, as I tell my students, this final project is the most exciting. It brings everything together.



That’s one reason why I love advocacy projects: the students choose their own local issue to research, examining the problem from all sides, before finally coming up with a plan of action to make a small step toward change in the community.



Walking away from each class at the end of the semester, I feel uplifted. Watching their video arguments, I feel confident in their delivery to a public audience.



That’s right: My students send their final projects out into the world, to someone they’ve chosen who can use the ideas to make change. Of course, what happens after that, I’ve no clue. Sometimes my students receive responses from public officials, sometimes they receive radio silence. That’s part of the process.



Making the teacher proud

During the final week of class, as we view the videos and I watch as their projects take on the students’ voices and engage with their local community, I’m certainly filled with pride. I’ve guided them up to this point, and I hope they realize that they’ve solidified their own sense of voice and purpose. They no longer have to rely on others to make their arguments for them. They can do it just fine on their own. And it’s at that point that I sense a certain kind of peace.



So often we look down on the post-millennial generation (or Generation Z), those born from 1995 and continuing on until 2020.



But I think they’re the most suited to impact change and raise awareness for what they want. This is a generation that only knows a world plagued by economic crisis, obsession with terrorism and failed wars. To them, there is no such thing as the American Dream.



Despite the pessimistic worldview, they are some of the most loyal and compassionate individuals I know. Like a beaming parent on the sidelines, I’ve cheered them on through their assignments to listen to their ideas, to help them articulate the changes they want to make. I see their potential, and am excited for their generation to take shape and make an impact.



Heather Bozant Witcher