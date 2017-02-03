Is it time to turn off ‘alternative facts’ and pray?

I usually enjoy teaching research and how to choose credible sources. This semester, however, I looked upon that day with dread. It’s easy, of course, to dictate to students that they should only find sources in the library:

whether physical books or databases. But we live in a rapidly changing world, and that kind of dictum gets the students nowhere. Besides, they still turn to Google anyway.



The challenge is no longer whether the source is credible; students generally have a good idea of which outlets are “approved” sources. The problem lies in the presentation of the facts, which is why I ask my students to address the research’s audience, purpose and context. Look for those biases, the appeals to particular groups of people, the neglect of certain information.

When they’re dealing with online sources and newspapers, I ask my students to find an opposing view. Perhaps that is where something clicks. Looking at a story from a different perspective reveals the extent to which authors have relied on their audience, purpose and context to deliver a message.



Last week, when I approached this topic, I brought in two newspaper stories from traditionally conservative and liberal organizations.



In class, we dissected the stories: looking at the message and how each side portrayed certain facts. When “alternative facts” have become sound-bytes, this kind of exercise showcases the importance of classes like introductory rhetoric and composition.



And that’s ultimately the point: if we dictate where students find their information, we’re limiting their knowledge. Instead, we have to teach them what to do with the information: how to read and interpret it.



It’s become something of a chore for me to look at the news. It has become so difficult to obtain objective facts about the world around us. Everyone seems to have a personal agenda. What a disservice to society!



When we fail to teach people how to read and interpret for themselves, of course, we end up with individuals blindly following what they’ve been told. The dystopian fiction no longer seems so far off.



As my students discussed the importance of interpreting research rather than Googling and choosing the first source they see, a light bulb went off for me, too.



One of my students audibly sighed before declaring that he needed a vacation from the world. Certainly, such a statement elicited laughter from the class. And, at first, I laughed too; but then I realized the truth in that statement. We are bombarded every waking moment with what is going on around us. While that is certainly helpful, sometimes I think we need to turn off.



After Jesus’ baptism, he fasted for 40 days in the desert. Perhaps we too need to replenish our outlooks by removing ourselves from society in the form of prayerful meditation or retreat.



At the same time, the Gospels tell us that Jesus was not alone during this time: he was tempted by the devil and resisted. This is an interesting chapter, particularly in Matthew, because we realize that the devil’s temptation lies in twisting what has been written in Scripture to his advantage. Sound familiar?



We must begin to question and doubt the information that we have been given so that we too can resist temptation. Searching for the truth is difficult, but what might be the consequence of blind obedience?



Heather Bozant Witcher can be reached at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .