Franciscan brother celebrated at SCC

Published on Saturday, 08 July 2017
 
St. Charles Catholic High School in LaPlace recently celebrated religious brothers’ day by extending a special thank you to Franciscan Brother Gerald Hopeck, who is on the faculty.
Brother Gerald teaches both ninth- and 10th-grade religion and conducts the liturgical choir for the school Masses. He came to the Archdiocese of New Orleans to start a new religious community: the Franciscan Friars of the Holy Family.

He has been a religious brother for the past eight years and was born and raised in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He graduated from Fairfield College Preparatory School, the Jesuit High School of Connecticut, and holds a bachelor’s degree in theology and history from Kings College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

He also has earned a master of arts degree in theology from LaSalle University in Philadelphia and has postmasters’ certificates in spiritual direction, Black Catholic Studies and a certificate in principal certification.

Brother Gerald has been involved with Catholic education for 22 years as a principal, director of religious education, youth minister and a pastoral associate.

“Teaching young people to know and love the God who first loved them has been a calling I received from God since I was a child,” Brother Gerald said about his vocation as a religious brother. 
