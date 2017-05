Synod implementation: Much accomplished, more to do

➤ Launched training/networking gatherings and a comprehensive resource manual for parish social justice ministry leaders.➤ Rejuvenated the implementation committee for Archbishop Hughes’ “Made in the Image and Likeness of God, Pastoral Letter onRacial Harmony.”➤ Continued scheduling of racial sobriety workshops around the archdiocese.➤ Established a monthly respect life resource bulletin and a resource manual for parish respect life ministry coordinators.➤ Published a comprehensive respect life resource page on www.nolacatholic.org ➤ Published monthly respect life articles for use in parish bulletins.➤ Established a Catholic Medical Association with a focus on respect life education for healthcare professionals.➤ Continued promotion of the USCCB “Faithful Citizenship” resource.➤ Continued support of local pro-life pregnancy resource centers.➤ Established active pro-life advocacy, educational, and prayerful efforts regarding the new Planned Parenthood facility.➤ Established a team to educate, raise awareness and combat human trafficking.➤ Implemented “ban the box” on archdiocesan employment applications.➤ Advocated for criminal justice and immigration legislative and executive reforms.In addition to the initiatives taken by archdiocesan offices and agencies and offered to our parishes, schools and other institutions, the synod implementation plan also made many recommendations that could be implemented rather simply by parishes and yet would greatly advance the priorities and goals. These suggestions for parishes included:➤ Establish a parish welcoming/hospitality ministry focused on new parishioners.➤ Actively invite new Catholics received into the church at Easter to participation in a parish ministry or service.➤ Appoint a young adult to the parish Pastoral Council and parish Finance Council.➤ Intentionally include single adults in parish outreach and ministries.➤ Hold an annual celebration of the parish’s patron saint.➤ Send more catechists to the annual Gulf Coast Faith Formation Conference.➤ Increase the availability of confessions in the parish beyond Saturday afternoons.➤ Increase the availability of eucharistic adoration.➤ Offer adult faith formation opportunities on a regular basis.➤ Promote the programs of the Archdiocesan Retreat Center and Archdiocesan Spirituality Center.➤ Hold a multi-generational faith formation event annually.➤ Encourage clergy to invite those who are divorced to active involvement in parish life.➤ Schedule an annual event to promote parish ministries and services.➤ Identify candidates for lay ecclesial ministry.➤ Appoint a parish respect life coordinatorFinally, to increase the chances of the synod goals having a positive, long-term impact on the life of our local Church, every parish was asked to identify and appoint coordinators for evangelization, family life, social justice and vocations, to complement the existing leadership of clergy and parish staff. The relevant archdiocesan offices could regularly support, train and resource these individuals and other interested collaborators as a way to foster continued parish renewal far into the future. As of this writing, 63 parishes have appointed these four ministry coordinators, and we strongly encourage the remaining parishes to do so, so that the benefits of formation and resourcing in these areas can be effectively shared with every parish.The synod already has sparked renewal in our archdiocesan offices and agencies as they have been inspired with new, fresh and bold goals to pursue, as well in our parishes as they work to address their most significant needs as called for by the synod priorities and goals. Even with much having been accomplished so far, though, there is still much to be done.Every parish, school, and institution is called to implement the synod because we together believe that the Holy Spirit inspired these priorities and goals voiced by the people of God of this archdiocese.May we continue to be faithful to the call to encounter Christ and witness with joy.John Smestad Jr., is executive director of Pastoral Planning and Ministries for the archdiocese. His office can be reached at (504) 861-6294 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The complete synod implementation plan is available, both in English and Spanish, at http://www.nolacatholic.org/encountering-Jesus-witnessing-with-joy