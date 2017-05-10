Synod implementation: Much accomplished, more to do

In the summer of 2015, Archbishop Gregory Aymond promulgated five priorities with 21 goals under the theme, “Encountering Jesus, Witnessing with Joy,” as the culmination of a consultative process for the Ninth General Synod of the Archdiocese of New Orleans.



After months of additional work and consultation, the archdiocese published, in October 2016, an implementation plan on how and when we could hope to achieve the goals and priorities of the synod.





The offices and agencies of the archdiocese embarked on numerous projects to make available training and resources to our parish communities and other institutions, in order that they might pick and choose what might best help them with their most pressing synod goals.



Highlights of these accomplishments include:





PRIORITY 1:



Form Welcoming Communities Who Celebrate Our Unity in Diversity



➤ Established an archdiocesan chapter of the National Association of Pastoral Musicians for training and resourcing.



➤ Established an annual morning of reflection for lay liturgical ministers.



➤ Added a liturgy track to the Gulf Coast Faith Formation Conference.



➤ Published a curated list of homily resources for clergy.



➤ Published educational articles on the nature of a homily.



➤ Scheduled formation opportunities for those responsible for planning liturgy in our Catholic schools and Parish Schools of Religion.



➤ Contracted with eCatholic to enable parishes to easily and affordably create a comprehensive parish website where needed.



➤ Published a mailer kit for parishes to use in inviting all residents in their geographical boundaries to the parish.



➤ Established an archdiocesan pastoral outreach to those identifying as LGBT.



➤ Reorganized and provided training for the Archdiocesan Commission on Persons with Disabilities.



➤ Published a guide for parishes on how to be evangelistic and present to nearby civic fairs and festivals.



➤ Continued media placement of evangelizing messages through movie theaters, billboards and other media.







PRIORITY 2:



Embrace Christ in Every Family, Parish, and Ministry



➤ Published an annual calendar of programs of the Archdiocesan Retreat Center and the Archdiocesan Spirituality Center.



➤ Expanded the recruitment and training program for spiritual directors.



➤ Published resources for enhancing prayer in sacramental marriage.



➤ Established a monthly resource bulletin to parish catechetical leaders.



➤ Published a curated list of Bible study and multi-generational faith formation models.



➤ Expanded pastoral care, faith formation, sacraments and organized prayer opportunities in Christopher Homes facilities, Catholic nursing homes and prison ministries.



➤ Continued scheduling of archdiocesan-wide confession nights in September and Lent.

3:



Minister to Families, Youth and Young Adults



➤ Expanded offerings and enhanced publicity for catechist and youth minister certification courses.



➤ Published a parish family life coordinator manual and launched family life coordinator training/networking gatherings in

all deaneries.



➤ Expanded the Christ in the City young adult program to the northshore.



➤ Established a local chapter of Young Catholic Professionals for young adults.



➤ Implemented the new particular law on marriage preparation in the archdiocese.



➤ Sponsored formation workshops on the exhortation of Pope Francis, “Amoris Laetitia.”



➤ Formed a speakers’ bureau on family life topics.



➤ Published a brochure explaining the annulment process.





PRIORITY 4:



Prepare Servant Leaders for the Church



➤ Formed a coordinating committee of representatives from all local Catholic lay ministry formation programs for better collaboration and coordination.



➤ Launched training/networking gatherings for parish vocation ministry leaders.



➤ Published resources for parish vocation promotion efforts.



➤ Promoted the Magnificat House of Discernment.



➤ Enhanced publicity for the “Come and See” weekends of St. Joseph Seminary College.



➤ Created “witness videos” by priests, seminarians, religious and parents of the same for promoting religious vocations.



➤ Established a new preparation class for the permanent diaconate.