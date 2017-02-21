Latest News



“Throw me something, Sister!” was the operative plea from the crowds Feb. 19 at the Krewe of Femme Fatale parade in New Orleans. “Throw me something, Sister!” was the operative plea from the crowds Feb. 19 at the Krewe of Femme Fatale parade in New Orleans.

Twenty Sisters of the Holy Family boarded a float – the first time in Mardi Gras history that a women’s religious congregation participated as a group on a Carnival float. Over their habits they wore a T-shirt honoring Venerable Henriette Delille, who founded the congregation in 1842. The sisters threw special beads with the 175th anniversary logo of the congregation. Mother Henriette’s cause for beatification is being reviewed by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Causes of Saints. Part of the reason the sisters decided to ride in Femme Fatale was to raise awareness of her cause.







Daughter of Charity Sister Mary John Code catches 175th anniversary beads from the Sisters of the Holy Family in the Krewe of Femme Fatale on Feb. 19.









On the float are Sister Mary Francis Bard, left, and Sister Andria Donald, right.









Bottom two pictures:



The 610 Stompers helped the students at St. Michael Special School celebrate Carnival on Feb. 17.





William Davis reigned as king, and Sophie Nguyen was queen.

