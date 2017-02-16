Latest News

Search

Corpus Christi-Epiphany celebrates Black history

Published on Tuesday, 07 February 2017 16:26 | Written by Peter Finney Jr.

Corpus Christi-Epiphany parishioners and sisters Christy Lagarde-Spears and Michele Lagarde-May collaborated on an interactive tableau on Feb. 5 called “A Sign of the Times,” tracing important moments of black history in the United States.

Included were:

> (above) a reenactment of Ruby Bridges being escorted into public school in New Orleans in 1960


>a balloon with the day’s theme







>famed New Orleans chef and honoree Leah Chase




>Rosa Parks and her 1955 bus ride in Montgomery





>and the civil rights movement in the 1960s.
postcategoryiconCategory: News

