Latest News

Corpus Christi-Epiphany celebrates Black history
Corpus Christi-Epiphany parishioners and sisters Christy Lagarde-Spears and Michele Lagarde-May collaborated on an interactive tableau on Feb. 5 called “A Sign of the Times,” tracing important moments of black history in the United States.
Included were:
> (above) a reenactment of Ruby Bridges being escorted into public school in New Orleans in 1960
>a balloon with the day’s theme
>famed New Orleans chef and honoree Leah Chase
>Rosa Parks and her 1955 bus ride in Montgomery
>and the civil rights movement in the 1960s.