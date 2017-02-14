Vergie and Roger Davis of Resurrection of Our Lord Parish in New Orleans East, who recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, have been through natural disasters of near biblical proportions before.





In 2005, when Hurricane Katrina breached poorly constructed federal levees, their house, for which they had just made their last mortgage payment, took on 4 1/2 feet of water. They got back into their house in 2007.



And, then, on Feb. 7, a massive tornado swept through the neighborhood while Vergie took cover inside an interior closet.



“I’ve known this for the longest – where’s the best place for me to go,” Vergie Davis said. “I knew the inside closet, farthest away from the interior walls. I saw lightning, and I knew it was time to jump in. I knew I had to hold on tight – you could feel it shake.”



After about a minute, when the noise stopped, she was able to pry the door open despite the debris pile at the bottom of the door.



She looked up and saw the sky. Their house had been destroyed.



The Davises were among 250 families in New Orleans East whose houses were either heavily damaged or destroyed by the powerful tornado, relatively rare in southeast Louisiana. Despite the wide swath of damage, officials reported no fatalities and several dozen injuries.



As the Davises assessed the damage on Feb. 8 with their pastor, Franciscan Missionaries of Hope Father Geoffrey Omondi Muga, they reflected on the trials they have endured over the last 35 years.



“Well, I’m a little numb,” said Roger Davis, 74, grand knight of Resurrection’s KC Council 4547. “The only consolation I have is that we’ve been through this before, maybe not in the same way. (After Katrina) we had a house we could still rebuild and still had the structure, but this is a little bit different. I’m just glad everybody’s OK. There were no fatalities. That’s the biggest thing.”



Pastoral help

Father Muga, pastor for 14 months, walked through the neighborhood to assess the devastation. He stopped at the heavily damaged brick home of parishioner Carol Adams, who told him the doorbell had rung mysteriously before the tornado hit.



“I went to the door and nobody was there,” she said. “My husband went to the front and I went to the back. All of a sudden I heard a ‘shhhhh.’ I told my husband, ‘What is that?’ We closed the door and came and laid down in the hall. Thank God.”



Asked how she could put this into perspective after sustaining 5 feet of flooding during Katrina, Adams said: “By the will of God. Start all over. Life goes on.”



“As I walk around, I think they are pretty shaken, but they are kind of absorbing it,” Father Muga said. “I didn’t see them in a frenzy. The police and firemen were here. Since they have gone through Katrina, I think they are not so much overwhelmed. But it’s a lot of damage.”



Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans was among several agencies partnering with the Red Cross and city officials to establish an overnight shelter and offer case management and counseling services at Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East.



Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, operated by the archdiocese, dropped off 700 prepared meals and set up distribution of water and snacks at the park. Catholic Charities established a distribution site at Resurrection Church.



“This (was) a Midwest, giant wedge tornado,” said Jay Vise, director of communications for Second Harvest. “You don’t see that down here. By the grace of God, no one was killed. When you see the destruction from the air that’s 2 miles wide, it looks like somebody came through with a giant pencil eraser and wiped it out.”



Dominican Father David Caron, vicar for evangelization for the archdiocese, talked to families coming to the Joe Brown center for help.



“It was amazing how resilient people were feeling,” Father Caron said. “So many people said, ‘Material possessions can be replaced. Thank God no one died.’”



As the Davises walked over felled beams, ribbons of pink insulation and shattered glass in their living room, they said they were not sure what they would do next. They do have insurance, but they may not want to rebuild a third time.



“That’s the decision we have to make – do we want to come back and tear this all down, because it has to be torn down, and rebuild or do something else?” Davis said.



The Davises said they will continue to hold fast to their faith. Vergie is continuing to recover from an aneurism last summer, and their daughter had a recent battle with cancer.



Vergie wore a light blue shirt with a patch honoring Venerable Henriette Delille, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family, a congregation of African-American sisters founded in pre-Civil War New Orleans who educated slaves and cared for the elderly at a time when teaching slaves was against the law. Roger Davis wore his KC cap and shirt.



Vergie got her name because she was born on March 24, the eve of the Feast of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary.



“Ask God to guide me as to which way to go,” Vergie said.



Before leaving their home, Father Muga joined hands with the Davises and offered a prayer.



“Almighty Father, we thank you for life,” he said. “We thank you for the gifts that you’ve given us to be your sons and daughters. … We lift Vergie and Roger up to you today and thank you for their lives, for sparing them.



“We pray that this tornado, this event, may bring us together as a family, as a community and may also bring us closer to you.”



