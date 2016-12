Latest News

Marianne Kononchek, 8, was inspired by modern technology when she sat down to brainstorm her winning image and slogan. “I drew the selfie on my poster to show that we should see Jesus in everyone, especially ourselves,” Marianne explained. “My favorite part is my drawing of Jesus!”Jenna Thomas said the play on words that forms the central idea of her colored-pencil composition came out of her alarm over increasing violence throughout the world. “I realized now, at this time of Advent, people need to start working together. We should be doing better,” said Jenna, 13, adding that her slogan is also a message of hope. “If we start coming together now – this Advent – our actions have the power to influence our world for years to come,” Jenna said.Lila Sekinger, 3rd gradeSt. Mary Magdalen SchoolTo keep Christ in Christmas,It’s a very simple thing.Love your neighbor, praise God,And let your heart sing.To those who are lonely,And to those who need care,Make sure to let them knowYou will always be there.Now you can see,Keeping Christ in Christmas is an easy thing to do.It’s time to make good choices.And it’s all up to you!Brianna Killian, 4th gradeSt. Benilde SchoolSometimes we forget the real meaning of Christmas. We often forget it is about Jesus’ birthday and not about Santa Claus and presents.One way we can remember it is Jesus’ birthday is by starting special family traditions. For example, my family sets up a nativity scene and goes to Mass on Christmas Eve before we go to any Christmas parties.A nativity scene is basically a model of the animal loft in which Jesus was born. You can set one up at the beginning of Advent, and on Christmas morning you can put a little Jesus figurine in the trough that Jesus was placed in. This is the perfect time to sing happy birthday to Jesus.The best way you could celebrate Jesus’ birthday is by going to Mass. Going to Mass is a great way to celebrate Jesus’ birthday, especially if you are Catholic, because you actually receive Jesus in the Holy Eucharist.Another nice way to truly celebrate Christmas is by going to visit sick people and trying to cheer them up by singing Christmas carols to them. Making lonely people feel special and loved is like giving Jesus a gift because it is something he would like for us to do.You should also set up an advent wreath and light one of the candles each week until all four candles are lit. While the candles are lit, you should say a prayer thanking God for everything you are thankful for. Lighting an Advent wreath is a good way to remember what we are waiting for – Jesus’ birth.These are some of the ways you can remember what Christmas is really about.Raleigh Lusignan, 6th gradeSt. Edward the Confessor SchoolBaby Jesus,Look at you.wrapped in cloth,Brown hair:So softBaby Jesus,Look at you.In a manger,In your bed.Where you lay,Your little head.It’s where you lay,It’s where you sleep,With some hay,Down in a heap.Baby Jesus,Look at you.Coming into the world,To reign anew.Lillian Stricker, 6th gradeSt. Rita School, HarahanWhat does Keep Christ in Christmas mean?First, for me, it means saying the entire word C-H-R-I-S-T-mas, and not abbreviating it with an X.When people take the word CHRIST out of Christmas, they are essentially removing Jesus from Christmas. If we say aloud the entire word, Christmas, we can remember each and every time that Jesus in the whole reason for the Christmas holiday.In addition, my family and I keep Christ in Christmas by decorating with religious items. We set up a nativity scene both indoors and outdoors and always incorporate Jesus in our Christmas tree with a star on top. This reminds us of the star that the three kings followed to get to Jesus to give him the myrrh, gold and frankincense.We also love to listen to religious Christmas music while decorating the house. We love to spend time with our relatives by celebrating Jesus Christ over a meal on Christmas Eve and then attending Midnight Mass to celebrate Jesus’ birth.After my family and I open our presents on Christmas day, we like to sit outside and drink hot chocolate while enjoying the cool Christmas weather.During the day we have a Christmas feast with just my parents and siblings, and we never forget to say our prayers.We love to end the Christmas holiday by watching numerous Christmas movies in our living room as one big family. Lastly, we try to incorporate the Christmas spirit throughout the entire year by going through our clothing that doesn’t fit us anymore and giving it away.Andrew Richardson, 11th gradeBrother Martin High SchoolWe seem to forget what thisholiday is about.We run around in a hurry; wescream and we shout.Most of us are guilty, all of usare sinners,So self-consumed we forget topray at Christmas dinners.But He was born on theTwenty-Fifth of DecemberI hope we can all take sometime to rememberThe people He saved, the lovethat He brought,The sins He forgave,the lessons He taught.Instead of charity, and helpingthose in need,We waste our money onpresents and greed.We see each other withenvy and complain,But in Jesus’ eyes we areall the same.So when the clock strikes TwelveAnd you are resting in bed,Say a prayer to yourselves,For He was born and is not dead.Caitlyn Reisgen, 11th gradeArchbishop Chapelle High SchoolIf one were to search for the definition of the word “Christmas” in a Merriam-Webster dictionary, it would read: “A Christian holiday that is celebrated on December 25 in honor of the birth of Jesus Christ or the period of time that comes before and after this holiday.”This definition of Christmas is accurate. However, if one were to go online and search the definition, one would receive a different answer. Urban Dictionary provides a universal perspective on Christmas by defining it as “the celebration of the birth of commercialism. ... Oh, yeah, and Jesus.”The joyous holiday of Christmas has been tainted with the materialism of today’s world. When one thinks of Christmas, the first thought that comes to mind is not the celebration of the birth of the Lord and our Savior, Jesus Christ, but the amount of lavish gifts he or she will receive and give.These materialistic thoughts are brought on by the advertising companies broadcasting Black Friday sales and the latest gifts and gadgets for Christmas.Now, the act of giving gifts for Christmas is not harmful in any way. The giving of gifts during Christmas is symbolic of the gifts that the Three Wise Men had granted to Jesus. Giving gifts on Christmas is a gracious act, yet it is important to remember that presents are not the real reason for Christmas – Jesus Christ is.Christmas is a time meant to be spent with family. Christmas is a time to reflect on the birth of Jesus. Christmas is a time for great joy. Lastly, Christmas is a time to thank God and others for all they have done for us.It’s time to celebrate the Christ in Christmas, not the gifts of Christmas.