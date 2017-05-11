Altar servers of the year honored by Serra Clubs of New Orleans

The Serra Clubs of the New Orleans area held a Mass, awards ceremony and banquet April 26 at St. Rita Church, New Orleans, to honor the 2017 Altar Servers of the Year from parishes in the archdiocese.Archbishop Gregory Aymond celebrated the Mass.Named by their pastors to receive recognition were Ashley Alexis, St. Bonaventure Church, Avondale; Lucy Ann Barre, Holy Family,Luling; Hailey Barrow, St. Bernard; Gregory Binder, St. Louis King of France; Noah Blanchard, St. John the Baptist, Paradis; Kaylee Bossier, Our Lady of Grace; Matthew Braselman, St. Jane De Chantal;Andrew L. Brechtel, St. Andrew the Apostle; Jackie Breckenridge, St. Paul the Apostle; Nicholas Brunet, Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Westwego; Charles Anthony Bryant, Our Lady Star of the Sea; Emma Nicole Busby, Holy Family, Franklinton; Grace Cadet, St. Raymond and St. Leo the Great; Sean Caffery, Most Holy Trinity; Christopher Casanovas, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Kenner;Garrett Cavalier, St. Genevieve; Elizabeth Champagne, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Hahnville; Matthew Chauvin, St. Edward the Confessor; Jaime Chavez Jr., St. Theresa of Avila; Derin Clague, St. Benedict; Adam Cuevas, Our Lady of the Lake; Emily Curry, St. Cletus; Kyle Doucet, St. Mark; Paul Michael Elvir III, St. Matthew the Apostle; Damien Fabien England, Holy Name of Mary;Apollonia Espiritu, Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Chalmette; Kathryn Fasold, Holy Name of Jesus; Lydia Fayette, Holy Guardian Angels Mission; Tharuka Fernando, St. Ann Church and Shrine; Dowen William Fife, St. Catherine of Siena; Imani Fleury, St. Gabriel the Archangel; Ian Fontenot, St. Luke the Evangelist;Trino Fortin, St. Rita, New Orleans; Pierre Friloux, St. Charles Borromeo; Ethan Gagliano, St. Pius X Mission, Crown Point; Trinity Gains, Blessed Sacrament-St. Joan of Arc; Samuel Ghivizzani, St. Joachim; Schefonta Gosserand, St. Anthony Mission/St. Joseph Church, Gretna; Mya Green, St. Peter Claver; Ian Hanemann, St. Clement of Rome;Kaci Lynn Hannan, St. Martha; Bao Huyntt, St. Jerome; Sean Christopher Johnson, Sts. Peter & Paul; Tyronesha Johnson, Corpus Christi-Epiphany; Andrew Laborde, Immaculate Conception, New Orleans; Olivia Le­Blanc, St. Rita of Cascia, Harahan; Eli Adam LaFrance, Assumption of Our Lady Mission, Braithwaite;Daniel Lau, Divine Mercy Parish; Dustin Wayne LeLeaux Jr., Our Lady of the Angels; Mariah Levy, Sacred Heart, Lacombe; Jacob Lincoln, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Belle Chasse; Darius Anthony Lucien, Resurrection of Our Lord; Dwayne Mallet, St. Mary of the Angels; Sean Paul Martin, St. Maria Goretti; Sheron John Manuel, St. Patrick, Port Sulphur;Ian McManus, Our Lady of Lourdes, Slidell; Dominic Michalik, St. Margaret Mary; Michael Joseph Monistere Jr., St. Benilde; Claire Myers, St. Philip Neri; Phihan Nguyen, St. John of the Cross; Tuyet-Nhi Abbi Nguyen, Assumption of Mary, Avondale; Vivian Nguyen, Christ the King; Tiare Norales, Blessed Francis X Seelos;Kim Oanh Christine Pham, St. Joseph, Algiers; Nathan Pham-Le, St. Agnes Le Thi Thanh; Mirari Piedy, St. Anthony of Padua, New Orleans; Trenton Pittman, St. Peter, Covington; Bryce Pixley, St. James Major; Martin James Ragas, All Saints; Christian M. Riviere, Ascension of Our Lord; Sadie Rochelle, Sacred Heart of Jesus, Norco;Avery Rogers, St. John the Baptist, Folsom; Kerri Rose, St. Pius X, New Orleans; Dylan Scheuermann, Visitation of Our Lady; Makayla Scoggins, St. Anthony, Lafitte; Devin Christian Shallerhorn, Our Lady of Guadalupe; Evan Simoneaux (posthumously), St. Joan of Arc, LaPlace; Jerome Matthew Sterling, St. John the Baptist, Edgard; Kelly Stoltz, St. Anselm;Luca Taffaro, Our Lady of Lourdes, Violet; Emma Grace Thomas, St. Mary Magdalen; Haley Tingler, St. Agnes; Ameli Tucker, St. Francis of Assisi; Sean Vasterling, St. Christopher the Martyr; Danton Vu, Mary Queen of Vietnam; Robbie Wallace, Our Lady of Divine Providence; Jackson Wender, St. Dominic; Collin Wenger, St. Anthony of Padua, Luling; Nicholas Winningkoff, St. Angela Merici; Curtis Zuckerman, Mary Queen of Peace.