CYO Office bestows St. Timothy Award on 14 teens

The CYO/Youth and Young Adult Ministry Office bestowed the St. Timothy Award on 14 teenagers who have excelled in volunteer service to their Catholic church, school and community April 23 at St. Louis Cathedral.



The awards were presented by Archbishop Gregory Aymond to the following:



Hailey Caminita, St. Charles Borromeo, Destrehan: She is a member of the youth ministry core team, volleyball team and confirmation retreat team and is a lector and a member of the archdiocesan youth council Teen CROSS. “She is a living example of God’s love working through her in all she says and does,” her youth director said.



Kaitlin Daly, Holy Name of Jesus, New Orleans: She has completed more than 500 hours of service learning in the community. She is a member of Teen CROSS, Catholic Charismatic Renewal of New Orleans and has served at Abbey Youth Fest, Bible camps, Challenge Retreats and in various programs at Ursuline Academy.



Alex Hassinger, St. Angela Merici, Metairie: He is a member of Teen CROSS, a lector, altar server, extraordinary minister of holy Communion and a member of student ministry at Brother Martin High School. Hassinger has been described as having, “a strong religious faith, an intentional prayer life, a devotion to serving to others, integrity and a strong commitment to excellence in all that he does.”



Sarah Hassinger, St. Dominic, New Orleans: She believes that “servant leadership requires humility, empathy and listening skills.” She is a member of the CYO, Teen CROSS, NCYC, the Catholic Leadership Institute and World Youth Day New Orleans. Her youth minister said her “most valuable quality has been her unapologetic and confident promotion of youth ministry.”



Reagan Hightower, Mary Queen of Peace, Mandeville: She has been a member of the Catholic Leadership Institute and TEC retreat team member and has also been a junior counselor at Camp Abbey, lector, cantor, altar server and extraordinary minister of holy Communion. Her religion teacher said, “She recognized that her many intellectual and artistic talents are gifts from God, and she has grown in challenging herself to expand and develop these gifts through hard work and further formation.”



Teresa LaCour, St. Clement of Rome, Metairie: She is a member of the parish youth ministry leadership team, Teen CROSS representative, Women of Christ president, chorale president, a member of student ambassadors and a graduate of the Catholic Leadership Institute. “Her passion for learning, combined with her love for the Catholic faith, has resulted in a great desire to grow closer to God, as well as to grow in understanding of the faith,” he youth director said.



Adam Landrieu, St. Dominic, New Orleans: He aspires to “be a servant leader who guides by example, understands, has good morals and has integrity.” He has been a member of the CYO Board, the Catholic Leadership Institute and Teen CROSS and participated in TEC retreats and World Youth Day New Orleans. His campus minister said he “makes the faith accessible by his personal witness to many of his own friends and classmates.”



Les Levy Jr., St. Clement of Rome, Metairie: He has participated in student ambassadors, the National Honor Society, Key Club, Teen CROSS, Miracle League, Habitat for Humanity and is a lector in his parish. His youth minister said, “He has offered his gifts and talents to our church community in endless ways. I can see that his character has an effect on his peers. He is a natural leader.”



Dominic Lincoln, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Belle Chasse: He is a member of Teen CROSS, the speech and debate team, National Honor Society, student government and the CYO Youth Board as well as a lector and altar server. His youth minister said, “Over the past four years, he has transitioned into a spiritual leader who is a great example to his peers.”



Elden Patrick Newburger, St. Francis Xavier, Metairie: Msgr. Andrew Taormina described him as mature, dedicated, responsible, spiritual, confident and hard-working with strong moral standards and a generous heart. He is a member of Teen CROSS, the Catholic Leadership Institute and March for Life Archdiocesan Youth Pilgrimage and has served as a parish altar server and extraordinary minister of holy Communion.



Ryan O’Rourke, St. Christopher the Martyr, Metairie: His teacher said he has “an incredible ambition and an unwavering moral aptitude, which makes him a role model to his fellow peers.” He has served as president of the CYO and board member of his high school Student Council. He is also a Teen CROSS representative, music minister and member of his school’s campus ministry team.



Trenton Pittman, St. Peter, Covington: He has served in various Teen Council positions in his parish youth ministry and has served as an altar server, avid pro-life supporter, and a member of Teen CROSS. He has been described as “dependable, faithful and conscientious, with a servant’s heart.”



Olivia Thompson, St. Matthew the Apostle, River Ridge: She is a member of Teen CROSS, the CYO choir, Labor of Love, campus ministry, the Multicultural Club and Teens for Life. She has been described by a priest as “going out of her way to plant seeds of leadership among her younger counterparts, to leave a legacy of leadership.”



Joey Troia, Most Holy Trinity, Covington: He has served with Teen CROSS and Abbey Youth Fest, has been an altar server and lector and member of his parish choir and youth band. His choir director said, “Every time he leads the Mass as a cantor, he is fully prepared and helps draw our young people closer to Jesus. He is clearly God-centered and an excellent role model to our young people.”