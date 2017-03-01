Archdiocese is Lenten Fish Fry heaven
➤ OUR LADY OF THE ANGELS, fish fry, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and 5-7 p.m. Fried or blackened fish dinners or shrimp and okra dinner, and specials such as shrimp and grits dinner or shrimp pasta Alfredo dinner or fish cake dinner. Dine-in or drive-through option. Proceeds help reduce parish debt. Weekly Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m. during Lent. 6851 River Road, Waggaman.
➤ ALL SAINTS, Lenten fish fry, every Friday starting March 3 through April 14, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dinners with fish, baked macaroni, potato salad, vegetable, dessert are $8. 300 Ptolemy St., Algiers. 361-0335.
➤ ST. GENEVIEVE, March 3, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. parish hall, by Men’s Club; and March 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7, by Knights of Columbus. Stations of the Cross every Friday at 1 and 7 p.m.; A Day of Prayer and Reflection, March 25 starting with rosary. 8203 Hwy. 433, Slidell. (985) 643-3832.
➤ ST. BENEDICT CHURCH, Holy Name Society, fish fry, March 10, 24 and April 7, 4-7 p.m. 20370 Smith Road, Covington. (985) 892-5202.
➤ ST. CLEMENT OF ROME, fish fry, March 10, 17 and 24, starting at 5:30 p.m., weekly menu (Greg Bucher at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .); Lenten Mission March 20-23, 7 p.m., with presenter Father Larry Richard; Crawfish Cook-off, April 1 (Steven Carlini, email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ). 4317 Richland Ave., at Cleary Avenue, Metairie. 887-7821.
➤ ST. ANN PARISH, Lenten fish fry, March 24, April 7, Beginning at 5:30 p.m., 4940 Meadowdale St., Metairie. 455-7071. www.stannchurchandshrine.org.
➤ ST. PETER, 12th annual Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, March 3, 5-8 p.m. Catfish or shrimp dinners $10; light desserts. Bring a can for food bank and get a free Abita root beer. Dine in or take out; Fast-Trac online ordering online at kofc12906covington.com (go to store area to order by credit card). Pickups available anytime after 5 p.m. St. Peter cafeteria, East Temperance and Theard streets, Covington. Proceeds will help buy an ultrasound machine for the Gianna Center.
➤ ST. ANSELM, fish fry, every Friday night during Lent beginning Friday, March 3, and continuing March 10, March 17, March 24, March 31 and April 7. March 17 is take out only. Dinners: catfish platter, shrimp platter, baked catfish platter; seafood platter with softshell crab; Caesar salad with shrimp; homemade gumbo; child’s catfish or shrimp plate. Platters include French fries, choice of two homemade sides (mac and cheese, creamed spinach, cole slaw, Caesar salad, baked mixed vegetables, corn), dessert and drink. Drive through begins at 4 p.m.; dine-in at 5 p.m. St. Joseph Hall, 300 St. Mary Street in Madisonville and is open to the public. (985) 845-7342.
➤ HOLY NAME OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2017 Lenten fish fry, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; April 7 ,14, 5-8 p.m. with catfish plate ($9); shrimp plate ($11); shrimp/catfish ($10); shrimp Creole with rice ($7); crawfish boulettes (2) ($1); dessert ($1). Dinners include bread and choice of two sides (potato salad, string beans or cole slaw). By Knights of Columbus Santa Maria Council 1724. 342 Olivier St., Algiers Point on the west bank.
➤ OUR LADY OF DIVINE PROVIDENCE, fish fry every Friday of Lent except Good Friday: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7. Fried catfish, corn on the cob, red potatoes, bread, $8. Drive-thru only in church parking lot, 1000 North Starrett Road at West Metaire Avenue in Metairie. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council # 9347.
➤ OUR LADY OF LOURDES, Friday night Lenten seafood dinners, March 3, 20, 27, 31, April 2, 5-8 p.m., 2621 Colonial Blvd., Violet.
➤ BROTHER MARTIN, Lenten fish fry, March 24, 4-8 p.m., the Benson Mall on campus, 4401 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans. www.brothermartin.com