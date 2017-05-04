Jubilarians’ call to holiness
Sixty-two priests, nuns and brothers serving in the archdiocese celebrated milestone jubilees of ordination or religious profession April 30 with a Mass celebrated by Archbishop Gregory Aymond at St. Rita Church in New Orleans.
Maryknoll Father David Kelly, professor of moral theology at Notre Dame Seminary who is celebrating his 60th anniversary of ordination, said the lives of all priests and religious are tied intimately to “two paradoxes that are especially important to us: the Incarnation and the cross – the joy and sublimity of the fact that the Son of God took on flesh, but yet he suffered and died for us. This paradox is echoed in our own vocation where we have been close to God, been invited to live as Christ yet have shared the suffering of the cross.”