Jubilarians’ call to holiness

Maryknoll Father David Kelly, professor of moral theology at Notre Dame Seminary who is celebrating his 60th anniversary of ordination, said the lives of all priests and religious are tied intimately to “two paradoxes that are especially important to us: the Incarnation and the cross – the joy and sublimity of the fact that the Son of God took on flesh, but yet he suffered and died for us.This paradox is echoed in our own vocation where we have been close to God, been invited to live as Christ yet have shared the suffering of the cross.”