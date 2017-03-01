Search

Morning of Spirituality for Men March 18

Published on Sunday, 05 March 2017
 
The Archdiocesan Morning of Spirituality for Men will be held March 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 4640 Canal St., New Orleans.   
The theme for the gathering will be “As God Is My Witness,” featuring attorney Ralph Capitelli and U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey. They will share how their Catholic faith guides them in their family life as well as in their work in the legal profession.
 
The day will include coffee and donuts, starting at 8:15 a.m., music, prayer, the sacrament of confession, eucharistic adoration and the celebration of Mass with Archbishop Gregory Aymond.
 
For more information, email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
