Ignatian Spirituality series at Loyola in March

As the season of Lent has begun, Loyola University New Orleans presents the 2017 Lenten Series: “Ignatian Spirituality: The Virtues of the Spiritual Exercises.”



The Lenten series will host four talks that center on the Ignatian virtues based on the chapters of Jesuit Father Jerry Fagin’s book, “Putting on the Heart of Christ.”



Each talk will be held on a Wednesday evening during Lent at 7 p.m. in the Ignatius Chapel, located in Bobet Hall at the center of Loyola’s main campus, 6363 St. Charles Ave.



All are welcome. Free parking is available in the West Road garage.



“Lent is a season when not only the Loyola community but the entire Christian world uses these 40 days for spiritual renewal and repentance,” said Jesuit Father Ted Dziak, university chaplain. “The focus this year is the virtues of the Spiritual Exercises of Ignatius of Loyola, which is the heart of Ignatian spirituality.”



The schedule for the upcoming talks can be found below:



➤ March 8: “Humility,” Jesuit Father Mark Mossa, campus minister for spirituality and faith formation, Spring Hill College, Mobile, Alabama.



➤ March 15, “Gratitude,” Jesuit Father Fred Kammer, executive director and senior fellow, Jesuit Social Research Institute at Loyola University.



➤ March 22: “Hope,” Jesuit Father Gregory Waldrop, assistant professor of art history and chair of the Department of Art at Loyola University.



➤ March 29, “Love,” Jesuit Father Billy Huete, rector, Loyola Jesuit Community and theology teacher at Jesuit High School.