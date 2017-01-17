Abp. Hannan High takes state honors in app contest



A team of seven Archbishop Hannan High School eighth graders took "Best in State" in a national contest sponsored by Verizon that challenged sixth through 12th graders to design the app of their choice.

The Archbishop Hannan eighth graders, who prevailed in the contest’s “Middle School” division (open to grades 6-8), created an app called “Study Buddy,” whose goal is to help students determine how much time they need to study based on their particular learning style.



“In short, the app helps students improve their time management on a more individualized basis,” said Father Charles Latour, principal of Archbishop Hannan. “I am absolutely ecstatic!" Father Latour added. "I think really shows the ingenuity, the creativity and the drive of these eighth graders. It excites me that they were able to pull this off!”



The app features a survey that determines the user’s learning style, then syncs to all of that individual's calendars – both curricular and extra-curricular – so it can organize his or her study time.



“The app gives them not only their time schedule, but how to study according to their individual learning style,” said Archbishop Hannan chemistry teacher Kim Bartlett, who advised the team in her role as moderator of the science club.



The Verizon challenge gives middle and high school students across the United States the chance to design real mobile applications. Teams compete at the state, regional and national level.



For the statewide win, the Hannan team will receive a $5,000 award for the school; a Verizon Ellipsis 10 tablet and case for each team member; a T-shirt, cinch backpack, bumper sticker and certificate for each team member; a recognition plaque and banner for the school; a listing on the Verizon Innovative Learning app challenge website; and eligibility to compete for the titles of Best in Region, Best in Nation and Fan Favorite, the latter to be decided by online voting.



The team with the most votes will receive more prizes: an additional $15,000 for the school, in-person app development training from MIT experts, and an all-expenses-paid trip for each team member to the TSA conference in Orlando, Florida, in June 2017. Voting is free free (standard texting rates apply).



To vote, text the code for your favorite app concept to 22333, using a mobile device. The Archbishop Hannan team’s code is STUDBUD.