

Merry Christmas from our students!

The Council of Catholic School Cooperative Clubs sponsors the annual Keep Christ in Christmas poster, essay and poetry contest. The Office of Catholic Schools selected winners in three divisions: grades 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. The contest is promoted by the Christ in Christmas Committee, which coordinates the placement of “Keep Christ in Christmas” billboards throughout the Archdiocese of New Orleans. This year, 61 billboards, including five Spanish-language boards, were put up around the metro area! To donate to the billboard cause for 2017, go to www.keepchristinchristmasnola.org.

Alexis Hornsby

11th grade, Mount Carmel Academy

Alexis Hornsby used two primary media to create her winning composition: Her four figures were rendered with special markers that allow artists to blend different colors; and her light-splashed brick wall was created with watercolors.

“Society keeps getting more and more secular, more and more away from Catholicism and from Christianity in general, so when I hear the phrase ‘Keep Christ in Christmas,’ I see a society neglecting to actually acknowledge that Jesus’ birth happened,” said Alexis of the inspiration behind her piece.



To illustrate Jesus’ triumph over this secularism, the 17-year-old chose to present the Holy Family as a contemporary homeless family receiving a visit from a stranger. She incorporated modern touches such as knitted caps for the heads of Mary and Joseph, knee socks for Mary and a light fixture that one might see in an alley. “I did (the light fixture) as a reference to the Star of David,” Alexis explained. Even though a homeless Holy Family was her artistic motivation, Alexis said she hopes viewers will interpret the scene any way they wish, including speculating about the identity of the figure in Santa Claus attire.



The crouching woman is either taking the blue-swaddled Baby Jesus from Mary – or handing him to her. “You could see it as moments after Mary gave birth or days after the birth, and this woman just happened to be walking by, saw a baby in the cold and wanted to help,” Alexis said. “I wanted to show that even someone we might connect with the secular side of Christmas – someone who is out there shopping – can still help Mary and Joseph.”



This is the second time Alexis’ art has been publicly recognized. As a St. Pius X sixth grader, she took second place in a local art contest sponsored by Emergency Number 9-1-1.