Passion Play enacted by youngest students at Sacred Heart, Norco
Five- and 6-year-old Montessori students at Sacred Heart School, Norco, recently showed how even young children can grasp the loving sacrifice Jesus made to conquer sin, and even death. Above, Jesus (Junious Mosby) finds his apostles asleep in the Garden of Gethsemane.
Bystanders wave palm fronds at Jesus as he rides a donkey through Jerusalem.
St. Mary Magdalen (Harley Dufresne) and the Blessed Mother (Enai’ Davis, in blue) mourn Jesus’ death.
Jesus’ tomb is flanked by the Roman guards (Daniel Ford and McKenzie Ortiz).
(Photos by Beth Donze)